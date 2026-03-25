Hello All,

Well midweek update #3 is here. There is a chance that there will not be a 4th of these, but it is not a likely one. That is because while the Trump administration, and the president specifically, is keen, almost desperate, to get out of this war that it/he has started, they still cannot guarantee that Iran will let them leave. And that is the big story of the week. For now, Iran possesses much of the power to determine when and how any negotiations conclude. As long as the Iranians control access to the Persian Gulf/Straits of Hormuz and the IRGC leadership exercises authority over the Iranian military, they hold a very strong set of cards in any negotiations. The only way for the USG to change that equation is to forcibly open trade into and out of the Gulf (more on that below) or to put in place an Iranian government that is willing to do so for them.

So that is the dilemma the US faces. The US must escalate or admit that the Iranians are in a very strong position in any talks. Trump seems to understand this, which is why he is desperately and publicly trying to create the narrative that he has already won. He wants out of this war, but if he cannot convince himself that people will believe that he has won, we might still have escalation.

For now, of The Two Wars I outlined last week, the Iranian one is proving more effective. If the US way of war is going to have any chance of success, it will require escalation and that is fraught with risks.

Also, before getting into this Midweek Update, I just wanted to remind everyone that tomorrow (Thursday March 26) at 4pm UK time/noon EST, I will be hosting a Substack Live with Bohdan Zhelobchuk of Come Back Alive. Bohdan is a Ukrainian veteran and is a key members of CBA’s initiative to develop unmanned land vehicles to save Ukrainian lives. I think you will find what he says fascinating.

Now, back to the subject at hand.

For Now, This Looks Like Obama-Minus (And Trump Minus-Minus)

One of the most revealing ways that Trump shows he is really worried, is that he starts talking about major concessions that have been made to him by other parties. And that was a huge part of his narrative over the previous 24 hours when he, without the slightest sign of actual agreements, went to great lengths talking about the amazing concessions Iran was making to him. It was quite an impressive list that Trump devised in his own mind, Iran wanted “very badly” to make a deal, was already making concessions to him personally on traffic in the Gulf, was plying him with gifts and all while he had already defeated the Iranian government and brought about total regime change in Iran.

Here are some of Trump’s exact quotes from yesterday.

"They (The Iranians) did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today, and it was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money."

When asked who would control traffic in the Straits of Hormuz, Trump responded: "Maybe me. Maybe me. Me and the Ayatollah, whoever the Ayatollah, whoever the next Ayatollah…”

When discussing the outcome of the war Trump said: "We have, really, a regime change. You know, this is a change in the regime, because the leaders are all very different than the ones we started off with that created all these problems.”

So in Trump’s rich internal dialogue he has already won and the Iranians are giving him everything for which he could ever have hoped.

Of course the reality is very different. What seems to have happened is that with this extreme use of military force, Trump has set the US up to get a much worse deal than that that had been negotiated by the Obama Administration and much, much worse than the one he said he wanted in 2018.

During the Obama administration the USG led the way in negotiating what came to be known as The Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) with Iran. It was a plan, agreed in 2015, that would have prevented Iran from developing nuclear weapons well into the future in exchange for the lifting of sanctions and allowing Iran to start purchasing weapons only on the international arms market. You can read much more about it here. It was far from a perfect plan, but it put in actual safeguards that would have slowed Iranian nuclear weapons development and it left the possibility of US military moves still in the background. In other words, it was a deal that the US secured without using military force, so it had that (dangerous) card to play in the future.

President Obama’s JCPOA is probably the best case scenario the US can hope for now.

Trump hated the deal, probably because it was considered an Obama-success. So, once Trump became President he withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018. When he did, Trump outlined a series of policy goals towards Iran that he was determined to see enacted. It was far more sweeping than the JCPOA, and included very strict limits on Iranian missile technology, freedom for the Iranian people, etc. Here is the White House’s exact list of Trump’s goals that he was demanding from Iran in 2018.

President Trump is making clear that, in addition to never developing a nuclear weapon, the Iranian regime must: Never have an ICBM, cease developing any nuclear-capable missiles, and stop proliferating ballistic missiles to others. Cease its support for terrorists, extremists, and regional proxies, such as Hizballah, Hamas, the Taliban, and al-Qa’ida. End its publicly declared quest to destroy Israel. Stop its threats to freedom of navigation, especially in the Persian Gulf and Red Sea. Cease escalating the Yemen conflict and destabilizing the region by proliferating weapons to the Houthis. End its cyber-attacks against the United States and our allies, including Israel. Stop its grievous human rights abuses, shown most recently in the regime’s crackdown against widespread protests by Iranian citizens. Stop its unjust detention of foreigners, including United States citizens.



That set the stage for where we are now. Iran felt emboldened, indeed was incentivized to start working on developing nuclear weapons, longer and longer range missiles, oppressing its own people. And once the US under Trump played its military card as it did on February 28, the Iranians closed the Persian Gulf to trade.

It is also worth noting that the Iranians never stopped supporting Hezbollah/Hamas, etc; never publicly repudiated its pledge to destroy Israel, never stopped supporting the Houthis. In other words, Iran at this point has rejected every single requirement that Trump called for it make when he rejected JCPOA.

The reality is that the US is now, after using military force, set to get a deal from Iran that is far less satisfactory than the JCPOA, let alone the ambitious policy goals laid out by Trump himself in 2018.

We do know that Trump’s opening gambit to Iran, which was contained (reportedly) in a 15-point peace plan that the US had proposed, was basically the JCPOA. The New York Times and other outlets reported on the proposal, and it was basically a plan to get the straits open (remember they were open before Feb 28), and in exchange Iran will get total sanctions relief and accept limits on its nuclear program. There was some talk about limitations on Iran’s missile program, but these seemed very vague.

If you boil it on down, the opening US negotiating ask is at best the JCPOA and probably worse. The US has actually lost leverage over Iran’s nuclear program and in getting other things because the US has given Iran a major bargaining chip in desperately needing Iran to open the straits (and the fact that the war itself is becoming more unpopular in the USA).

Arguably the political aspects of the war should push Trump to make more concessions to Iran. Polling remains terrible. The Economist/Yougov poll taken March 20-23 revealed that Americans are deeply skeptical of this war. Most tellingly, a majority thought that Trump personally might benefit from the military action but a large majority (59-30%) also believed that the US as a nation would more likely suffer.

And actual election results look ominous for the GOP. Yesterday the Democrats seized the state House of Representatives seat in Florida in which Trump’s own Mar a Lago house sits. This is a district Trump won by 11 points in the 2024 elections.

Note: I wrote “should” push Trump to make concessions because I do not want to make the mistake of assuming Trump will ever do anything in the national interest of the USA. For all we know, he might get desperate and look at bad political news as a reason for massive escalation—to try and secure some great victory. It is not inconceivable.

So here we are, almost four weeks after one of the largest US military interventions of the post Cold-War era, and the US is trying to get Iran to agree to a deal very similar to that Iran accepted in 2015. However now Iran has something that the US definitely needs, so the odds are any eventual deal will be worse for the USA. It does not matter how much Trump talks about Iran offering him gifts, the US will either have to escalate massively or offer Iran a gift the Iranians did not previously have.

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The Risks Of Seizing Kharg Island

One of the most commonly discussed escalation moves that the Trump administration is actively leaking to the press is for the US to seize Kharg Island. Kharg Island is located very near the far end of the Persian Gulf, and serves as Iran’s key distribution point for oil sales. Here is a map from last week so you can see its location (the black circle).

On the surface, there seems to be some brutal logic to this. Without Kharg, Iran would lose the ability to export its oil, and if the US levelled the facilities on Kharg, it would take years for Iran to rebuild the facility. In other words, its the perfect kind of mafia threat to make to Iran.

Do what we want or we crush you economically!

There are huge ethical/war crimes issues with that threat, but I will not even address that now—see below.

The US forces being sent to the region also seem far more geared to a seizing-Kharg type of operation than trying to seizing Iranian territory around the Straits of Hormuz. We are hearing of 2500 Marines being sent to the area, and yesterday it was said that “at least 1000” troops of the 82nd Airborne Division were also on their way. This kind of smaller but effective force would be ideal for Kharg. It is a small island which the Iranians could not supply.

The problem is that if the US seized Kharg it would be taking two big gambles. The first gamble is that the Iranians would actually make concessions to get it back. What if Iran says no? The Iranians seem to see this as their opportunity to get major concessions, and they might very well dare the USA to do something rash.

If the Iranians do not make concessions, what does the US do? Does the US then, out of spite, level all the economic facilities on Kharg? That could easily boomerang back in American faces. It means oil prices skyrocket even more and stay high for much longer. It also means Iran will be incentivized to shut down the traffic in the Straits for even longer. If they cannot get their own oil out, why let anyone else’s. Finally, it means an even more “wild-west” list of targets for the Gulf States and Israel. Do the Iranians go even more to attack everyone’s oil exporting facilities, which are very difficult to defend? Do they attack Israeli desalinazation plants?

Seizing Kharg can be likened to taking a hostage that the US really will not want to hurt. It arguably gives the US far less leverage than it understands.

And the second US gamble is that they can protect US forces on Kharg. Kharg is very close to the Iranian coast, a few minutes of flying time for Iranian drones and missiles. US forces would also have to be supplied while the US could not get ships up the Straits. The US will be putting its forces is a very vulnerable position and it will have to get in supplies. Think of a Persian Gulf version of Dienbienphu.

That is certainly an extreme analogy, and I do not things would be that bad for US forces on Kharg. However they, and the supply forces trying to reach them, will be inviting targets for the Iranians. And do not think the Iranians are not learning. Notably, even though Iranian ranged fires are down from the first week of the war, the accuracy of their fires has risen considerably. Here is a rather sobering story on the subject.

So taking Kharg and holding Kharg are two different things.

Just remember, taking military action always seems much easier in the hypothetical stage. Yes, the US could seize the island, however that will only start a cascade of effects that the US might find it cannot control.

This should hardly need to be stated after the last 4 weeks, but it does.

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The Worst Threat In US Military History

Last Saturday, Donald Trump made the worst threat in US military history. He threatened to destroy Iranian power plants if the Iranians did not open the Straits of Hormuz within 48 hours. Here was the text of the threat that he tweeted out.

Now there was some discussion about whether this was a war crime. Attacking an economic target is not automatically a war crime if it can be shown that it is integral to the functioning of a nation’s war machine. However in this case the US president was making a blanket threat against all Iranian power generation, not selective targets. Moreover, he threatened to start with the largest, which again was not justified on any grounds other than punishment. To me, this was a clear war crime threat.

It was also a terminally stupid move. In much the same way that seizing Kharg might not get the Iranians to back down, attacking their power generation would also probably fail. Such a move would incentivize the Iranians to keep the straits closed as they could see how desperate Trump was becoming. Indeed, they probably read that tweet as a sign of real weakness and panic in the Trump administration.

Trump eventually understood how he had boxed himself in with that criminal, self-harming threat, and it was one of the key reasons for his pivot of Monday when he said talks were ongoing. He seems to have exaggerated the extent of the talks so he could justify backing down.

It is a textbook example of how not to run a country in the middle of a war.

Have a good rest of the week everyone.