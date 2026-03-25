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William Heitler's avatar
William Heitler
6d

In a sense, Iran did give Trump an enormous gift - they allowed him and his acolytes to make a shed load of money through insider trading on the price of oil, which Trump strongly influences with his made-up announcements about on-again off-again negotiations (see Robert Reich's recent post: https://robertreich.substack.com/p/trading-on-trump?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email).

Thanks as always for your insightful analysis.

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Paul M Sotkiewicz's avatar
Paul M Sotkiewicz
6d

We have devolved to military strategy and diplomatic negotiation by tweet of a ranting old man with frontal temporal dementia on top of malignant narcissism. Absolutely nothing good can or will come of this.

I do not think this war ends. Trump and those close to him are profiting in ways that will sicken the nation once it all comes out clearly. Wait for markets to close on Friday…see who takes positions shorting stocks or going long on oil and LNG…that will tell us what happens this weekend as the 82nd arrive in theater as well as other special forces groups.

Seizing Kharg is more like Gallipoli than Dien Bein Phu. The islands in the Strait of Hormuz are a necessary condition to take to ensure resupply of Kharg and shipping through…but have you seen the mountains rising above those islands? That is more like Dien Bien Phu.

This gets worse…much worse for the US and who benefits? Russia and China.

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