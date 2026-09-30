Hi All,

A little military history might help one understand what we are seeing in the US-Iran War. The US has adopted what might be called a distance blockade, stopping Iranian oil shipments from reaching their customers (primarily the Chinese) not by stopping them near the Iranian coast, but by patrolling far out to sea (out of the range of Iranian land-based systems). This is something used by the British in World War I (more on that below). A distance blockade can be effective to control the flow of ship borne oil from Iran, but it cannot win the war. It does not correct the basic flaw in the plan, and that is the US is being forced militarily away from the region (it is completing the withdrawal from Iraq now too) and Iran and its proxies are going to stay there.

What is really going on is that the US is trying to negotiate the best possible terms of its own withdrawal or draw-down from the region. This is why it is so jarring to listen to the American discussion of how the US might win the war. The fundamentals of the war are lost, what the US is now trying to do come up with the best way to manage that.

Then, for subscribers, there will be what I hope you will find are interesting details about the Xi-Trump summits. I can vouch for the source of these details but cannot quote anyone, so will keep them quiet. The Chinese are actually in the process of trying to embed a new status quo and the US is, remarkably, in the process of helping them. The Chinese wanted to support Trump as part of the summit as they like what he is doing to the US position in the world, which has sometimes been overlooked.

Why did President Xi look happy in the summit? Because Trump is doing what he wants him to do.

And to understand that, it is important to realize that Taiwan is the key piece where the Chinese did draw the line. So far, the fallout from the summit should make the Taiwanese very nervous indeed.

The American Distance Blockade: Establishing The Best Possible Terms For US Withdrawal

In many ways the US is being cautious and militarily sensible these days. Having seen its bases in the region decimated, lost a shockingly high number of aircraft and blown through a large percentage of its stocks of advanced munitions and aircraft defense systems, the US is opting for a much safer, distance blockade strategy.

By this I mean it is not deploying its warships in large number near the Iranian coast, to stop the flow of Iranian oil. Instead it seems that the US is deploying many of its warships, including the large aircraft carriers, further and further from Iran. Indeed, some recent satellite pictures made it seem that the two aircraft carriers that are assigned to lead the US power projection efforts against Iran, USS George Washington, USS George H.W. Bush, along with their escorts, have pulled further back from their original blockade line.

This is arguably sensible. The Iranians are rebuilding their missile capacity more quickly than expected and the last thing the US wants is an expensive large warship hit by an Iranian system. Moreover, they do not need them close to the shore to do their main job now—which is a distance blockade.

Distance blockades are blockades which can be done by denying sea transport to the other side. They do not require a country to get close to the enemy shore, but to simply prevent shipping from being able to leave enemy ports and sail on the high seas.

In World War I the British instituted a distance blockade of Germany. The British flirted with the idea of a close blockade (Winston Churchill was the First Lord of the Admiralty when World War I started and thought about sending British warships not only to the German coast but even down some of Germany’s rivers), but soon concluded it would be too risky. So they kept British warships back from the German coast and stopped any German trade at a distance. This meant that the British stop lines for German trade were the opening of the English Channel and the northerly exit of the North Sea.

What the US is doing now is very similar to what the British did to the Germans in WWI. America needs to keep Iranian oil from reaching its customers, and that is primarily the Chinese but also possibly the Indians and others. That can actually be done by stopping Iranian oil well out at sea away from the Iranian coast. Oil tankers are large, slow and difficult-to-maneuver vessels. They cannot “run” blockades in the classic sense.

And the Iranians seem to understand that. They seem to have stopped almost all of their large tankers shipments—with a large number of the vessels reportedly either lingering near the Iranian coast waiting (Note, this is from a campaigning source so we need to treat its data cautiously) or even that the Iranians have stopped loading large tankers all together.

This halt in Iranian oil shipments, which will cause economic damage, is what people point to who are trying to argue that Trump’s war was meaningful or can be won. “Aha, we are causing such economic pain that Iran will give us what we want.”

Secretary of the Treasury Bessent gave perhaps the clearest exposition of this argument in the first half of September, when he said the economic pain of the blockade will get the US the victory conditions that it needs. According to Bessent:

“The blockade is working like nothing we’ve ever seen, and the combination - everyone says sanctions don’t work - but I can tell you, blockade and sanctions are one of the most powerful one-two punches in the history of economic isolation,”

The way Trump has remade US political rhetoric into a string of inane, nonsensical superlatives, is depressing.

And the US does actually have a victory condition in mind that the blockade could help them achieve—some kind of agreement that can be used to convince the American people that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

It is fascinating how, more than seven months after the war started, US victory conditions as laid out by the US government have devolved down into this one condition—Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. This is now all Trump et al. mention when they discuss the war. For Trump, maybe the most fulsome example of this was his speech to the UN General Assembly on September 22. If you want, you can generate a copy of the transcript of the speech here. Trump has recast the war entirely, from start to finish, as part of an effort to deny Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

Here was how he started the section on Iran in the speech:

For 51 years, the fanatical Iranian regime has ruled by bloodshed and mass murder, spreading death and carnage and chaos across the entire Middle East and beyond. They were the bully of the Middle East, but they are the bully no more. From the first day I entered the political arena, I’ve been unwavering. I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Upon taking office last year, I immediately opened negotiations with Iran and offered them full economic cooperation in exchange for ending their nuclear program and support for terror. But they refused. They absolutely refused. That was a big mistake Then in Operation Midnight Hammer, the U.S. military obliterated their nuclear program beneath mountains of rubble.

It is worth noting that when Trump announced the start of the bombing of Iran in February, stopping Iran’s nuclear program was only one element in a far more expansive list of victory expectations, which included regime change, the destruction of Iran’s proxies, and the ending of Iran as an overall military/strategic threat to the USA (and even freeing the Iranian people from tyranny—though of course he never cared about that). Here is the text of that address and the key paragraph.

For these reasons, the United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests. We’re going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally again obliterated. We’re going to annihilate their navy. We’re going to ensure that the region’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces, and no longer use their IEDs, or roadside bombs as they are sometimes called, to so gravely wound and kill thousands and thousands of people, including many Americans. And we will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon. It’s a very simple message. They will never have a nuclear weapon.

So now we have a very watered-down victory definition. What the Iranians would have to do is something along the lines of repeating their past pledge to not develop nuclear weapons and possibly even allow some nuclear inspections—indeed a weaker version of Obama’s JCPOA.

The problem is that right now the Iranians are not even willing to give that. Why would they? Even while suffering economic hardship, they can look at the calendar and see that the US midterm elections are only 34 days away. Furthermore, they can see that even some loyal MAGA Republicans and Iran hawks, such as Mike Rogers who is running for the Senate in Michigan, are saying that Trump must end the war.

In other words, the war itself could politically blow up for Trump in just over a month. Now about two-thirds of Americans oppose the war and it looks more and more like the GOP is going to lose badly in November.

The problem that those trying to find victory for the USA here have, is that they need to explain how stopping Iranian oil from being shipped translates into a strategic success for the USA—especially when looking at the situation on February 27, 2026. I have not seen it articulated anywhere in a sensible fashion.

This is the problem with a distance blockade. As an economic weapon, it can have real effect, but it cannot achieve anything that is strategically a “victory” for the USA in the war. The USA has already lost its bases in the region, the Iranian regime has survived, US partners in the area already have understood that the US is weaker than they imagined. Moreover, the US is not going to invest the many of billions needed to try and restore its position in the region (nor should it). This is what I mean about establishing the best conditions for US withdrawal,

Plus, distance blockades take time (the British blockade of Germany in World War II took years to have real effect). Right now the USA has a real time problem.

Using a distance blockade by the US is a classic American fallacy of thinking if the US wins a battle it will win the war.

People need to stop confusing tactical success with strategic victory.

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The Xi-Trump Summit: Keeping The US Fat, Weak And Consuming

I had a fascinating conversation with someone this week who has connections both in China and in the White House. (The last few years have been rather extraordinary in this regard). What this person said, which made a real impact on me, was that the Chinese had a different agenda in the Xi-Trump summit than has often be realized. The Chinese did not want so much to humiliate Trump or show up US power, or even to bludgeon the US government to take positions that the Chinese wanted.

What they really wanted was simpler.