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Punksta
Mar 18

Yup. Trump's Special Military Operation.

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Gaston
Mar 18

In 1980-81 the Iranians held US hostages for 444 days, possibly the key in Jimmy Carter’s election defeat. I don’t have a reason to think they won’t be similarly patient in taking down Trump. After all, it will absolutely work if they just hang on for a few months. And as far as ‘negotiating’ with Iran — Trump and Netanyahu have gleefully murdered all the past and future negotiators, so good luck with that.

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