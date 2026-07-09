Hello All,

Two Announcements: First, I will hold my first AMA for paying subscribers next Friday. People wanted to have these by text in the first instance, though I hope to do a video one soon as well. I think I have figured out how to do this. I will send out a post to paying subscribers next Thursday (16 July) and you can include any questions you have in the comments section. I will then start responding to them on Friday. I will try to get to every question and have no idea how long that will take.

That should work, he says hopefully!

Also, I will be doing a Substack Live today with Glen Kessler at 530pm UK time/1230pm EST. Glen was a long-time Washington Post columnist and a keen observer of US politics. It has been set up through his Substack, so please do join if you are interested.

Back to the update.

Well, Trump declared that sanctions were back on Iran and then bombed Iran on Tuesday night, stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the USA and Iran is dead, and then bombed again last night. Trump even, at the NATO summit yesterday, labelled the Iranians as “scum” and said he hated dealing with them—before saying that he thinks things will work out in some form.

Are we back to war?

Was there ever actually not a war?

The answer to both questions is yes and no. There has never been an actual basis for ending this war, as Iran has agreed to not a single one of Trump’s demands. The MOU was a vague document in which Iran made no actual concessions and got some major rewards, while kicking all the controversial issues down the road in some weird hope that they could magically be solved in 60 days.

We might see bombing again for a few more nights, but it cannot continue indefinitely for political/economic reasons. All it means is that Trump, once again, has no answers to the war that he started. He has no real leverage over Iran (less by the day), but feels he cannot walk away without a fig leaf to hide his defeat. And so far, the Iranians are not even giving him that (see below).

A part of me actually got a little excited when I read yesterday about Trump’s frustration, particularly when it sounds like he might wash his hands of the whole affair. It was a sign, perhaps, that he finally grasps the strategic dead end in which the USA sits in the region. Maybe, just maybe, it can lead to wholesale changes in the US posture in the Middle East.

Note: In the MOU, the US seems to be hinting that it will significantly scale back its military presence around Iran.

The US has so humiliated itself, while exposing its weakness and the pointlessness of its military posture, that, perhaps, the country can do what it should have done years/decades ago and wind down its military presence in the Middle East. I mean that seriously. The US should withdraw from its large military bases, stop the deployment of its forces in the region, and certainly stop waging all wars in the area. If there is one thing we can say, it is that the US has wasted trillions of dollars in the Middle East on military escapades over the previous decades and all it has done is make the region, and the USA itself, far worse off.

This begs the question: Are things so bad that good will emerge?

US Forces Withdrawing From Vietnam After Military Failure: A Lesson For The Middle East?

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Is It So Bad It’s Good?

Trump’s ongoing US-Iran war is merely the latest example of the pointlessness, waste, and destructive results of the heavy, decades-long, US military presence in the Middle East. This has been the reality for more than 35 years (if not longer), approximately since the end of the Cold War. The First Gulf War of 1990-1991, in retrospect, would have been the ideal time for the USA to start cutting back its military involvement in the area. With the defeat of Saddam Hussein, achieved with the backing of a large and diverse coalition of Middle Eastern states, the US had given itself the golden opportunity to shift from an active interventionist to more of an organizer/aid to regional security.

Of course, it did not work out that way.

In the last few years the idea that the US needs to end its direct military involvement in the region has only grown in my mind. I published this piece, written right after the hideous Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, arguing why (I have just taken it out from behind the paywall if you want to read more).

That article was built around four main points.

US military involvement has not helped the Middle East. It has not provided stability and not helped the spread of democracy. The US is poorly equipped politically and militarily to play a constructive role in the region. The US is operating under a dangerous “sunk-cost” fallacy. Its past involvement in the Middle East (fighting pointless wars, getting its own troops killed while killing others), has itself become the main engine for keeping the US militarily engaged. Time to cut the cord. The US, to deal with its own decline, needs to empower its allies/partners to provide for their own security, not try to do everything itself. It is time for the states in the region to look after themselves. It will be better for them and better for the USA.

The results of the ongoing US-Iran war have strengthened the case in a number of ways and even provided new reasons that were not so apparent a few years ago. These are:

The USA is much weaker militarily than it seemed even a few years ago. Fighting Iran has exposed major problems that will take years to correct. It has suffered major losses while running down its stockpiles of advanced weaponry. Just yesterday reports emerged about the extremely high (and expensive) loss rates of US Reaper drones in the war. The US needs to rebuild its defense industrial base. There also needs to be major internal change in the military. The US must restore integrity and fight corruption in the Pentagon and to do that it must scale back its international commitments. The Middle East is the place to start. The states in the region are toying with or distrustful of the USA. You know what Iran and Israel share? They are both showing how weak the USA is by playing with it. They can sign agreements with the US (like Iran) or act like they will do what the US wants (like Israel), but really they are doing what they want in places like the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon. Trump’s rage at both over the last few weeks has been a sign, regardless of his massive military effort, these countries will do what they want. Other US partners, such as the Gulf states, have learned that the US cannot defend them against Iran and are changing their posture. So the states in the region are starting to think and act as if the US is a declining power—and this supports the idea of US withdrawal. This is actually a situation of which the US should take advantage. Let these states determine their own future. Once again, US military power has made things worse. You would think we would not have to continually relearn this lesson, but we do. What has this war done? It has entrenched a more radical version of the Iranian government in power, emboldened it, and will lead to more suffering from those in Iran who want a free country. At some point the US needs to understand that it does not make things better to use military force, and the only way to make sure this stops in the future is not to have military force in the region ready to go. The Chinese have shown the benefit of not getting directly militarily involved in the region. Now, Chinese foreign and strategic policy has been a real mixed bag for years. For a while (before the US lost its mind) the Chinese played into US hands in the Indo-Pacific by being too militarily threatening to other states in the region. They helped create more strong allies and partners for the USA. However, in the last few months the Chinese have shown the real advantage of working through allies and partners while not being militarily involved itself. It has seen the US waste huge amounts of military assets fighting a Chinese ally (Iran) which has emerged stronger. So not fighting directly has seen China seem more reliable, strengthen its strategic position and will see Beijing, undoubtedly, benefit from massive reconstruction contracts. Avoiding war is usually a good choice.

Add it up and the arguments for the US ending its large-scale military commitment to the Middle East, which I believe were very strong before February 28, 2026, now seem even more compelling. The US has done a great deal of harm in the region once again. It is time to cut the cord.

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The Failing Hunt For A Fig Leaf

Is Iran overdoing its intransigence? I say that because they seem unwilling to give Trump anything to be a fig leaf covering his defeat. You would think Iran would be happy with the substance of victory and be willing to throw Trump some stylistic successes (or at least one stylistic success). However, the last week or so has confirmed that Iran seems to want both the substance and the style when it comes to the outcome of this war.

For instance, it is clear that Trump is desperate for some Iranian concession, any will do, on the nuclear question. He is desperate to be able to say to the American people that he has made Iran back down on nukes. However, Iran is simply not playing ball. For instance, two weeks ago the US said that international inspectors would soon be allowed to visit Iranian nuclear sites. The Iranians responded by rejecting these reports and said that no one would be allowed in until after a final agreement had been reached.

The issue of Iranian-charged tolls in the Strait is just as striking. In some ways Iran has already won this fight. The MOU accepts that Iran controls the Strait. However, the Iranian state is moving swiftly now to establish its ability to charge tolls, not even giving Trump a short breathing space to lie about a non-existent win. The Iranian attacks on tankers which precipitated this present bombing came about, it seems, because some ships were not taking the Iranian controlled route through the Strait but instead were using the Omani one. In other words, Iran wants this now and does not care about US politics.

Note: The US Government has gone very quiet on the toll question, as if they understand that Iran will give them no wiggle room. The last mention I can see of the US position is over a week ago (July 1—2).

If the Iranians will not give Trump even the style of some success in the talks, they are demanding their goodies up front to even proceed with the talks. For instance, the Iranians seem to be digging in their heels on the unfreezing of their assets. They say they were promised that and they will not go ahead with the negotiations and have a final agreement until after they get more of their money.

It is hard to see a few nights of pointless bombing by the US changing this basic reality. The US does not have the strength and the Iranians know it. Trump raging and insulting the Iranians does not make a difference.

Maybe withdrawing from the region is the only way.