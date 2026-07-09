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AnaR737's avatar
AnaR737
17m

He is so mad at Iran he might invade Cuba. His unhinged remarks about communism sounded like he has an agenda. Soon, all his enemies will be branded ‘communists’ like people were branded ‘counterrevolutionaries’ in the USSR.

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Mark Rapley's avatar
Mark Rapley
8m

Successful negotiation comes from strength. And the ultimate aim of military strategy is to make the enemy not want to fight! Trump must have been away the day these basics were being taught

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