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Spencer Weart's avatar
Spencer Weart
14hEdited

And meanwhile the media and internet are obsessed with the reflecting pool fiasco, which Trump blames on invisible saboteurs. Seems trivial compared with the seismic long-term effects of the Iran fiasco, but this is not accidental. The incompetence and delusional dishonesty of the administration are blatantly visible in the most sacred place of our capital city. There may be a fundamental shift going on here in what the great majority of the public understands about our situation.

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Kim Rampling's avatar
Kim Rampling
14h

And doubly amazing that there is not even whispers of talk of firing His Lordship of War, Hegseth, for total incompetence. Nor any talk of replacing 'babes in the wood' negotiators such Vance, and Kushner - who for some weird reason hangs about in the background like some kid at the adults party, desperately trying to look clever and relevant. To the Iranians, Omani's and Pakistani's it must be like negotiating with country bumpkin foreigners who have just wondered into a middle eastern bazaar for the very first time.

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