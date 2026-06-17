Phillips’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harold's avatar
Harold
11h

Good luck in putting this MOU into political and historical context. The negotiators gave the Iranians everything they asked for. It is truly pathetic. I see Trump’s desperation behind this “negotiation”. It looks like Trump was following the negotiations and when there was a question Trump pushed the negotiators to capitulate to Iran. I saw Trump at the press conference in Evian speaking at great length standing between Lutnick and Rubio. Rubio looked stricken as Trump rambled on and on on every subject he has been hung up on for years as well as justifying the MOU as a deal better than Obama’s. He now is clearly deranged, completely out of touch with reality. When will the Republicans admit this and get rid of him before more damage is done???

Reply
Share
5 replies by Phillips P. OBrien and others
Nathalie Farman-Farma's avatar
Nathalie Farman-Farma
11h

It is important to mention in this equation: the loss of life in Iran and Lebanon, the damage done to Iranian infrastructure, military but mainly civilian (bridges, water supplies, schools & hospitals deliberately targeted), as well as the historical sites, the agricultural land and the lasting pollution. I doubt many Iranians or Lebanese feel this is a win.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Phillips P. OBrien and others
112 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phillips P. OBrien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture