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AnaR737's avatar
AnaR737
11h

We are collapsing faster than the British Empire. At least for the Brits it took two European wars.

We exchange the nuclear red line for a Strait that was open before the war began, only now there are ‘environmental fees’?

I can’t see how this can be spun as anything other than defeat and I can’t understand how Hegseth still has a job. But that’s just me…..

What an insult to Ukraine that Orange Caligula is handing Putin the gift of watching us keel over.

Our allies should make their own plans…..

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Rosemary Cairns's avatar
Rosemary Cairns
11h

My Irish relatives used to have a saying that sums it up for me: 'cutting off your nose to spite your face". Africans say that when the elephants fight, it is the grass that gets trampled. Both seem to apply here.

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