Hi all

This was actually an interesting week because, supposedly, Trump almost did return to the air attack on Iran. He remains as he has been for months stuck. His blockade is not having the quick effect that he first hoped/thought and the Iranian regime is showing no flexibility in the negotiations. In some ways, of course, that means nothing has changed (as always). However that is not entirely true as Trump is getting so desperate and that is making him more erratic. As he twists in the wind like this, he could lash out, though waiting as he is makes that even more risky. Its a really dangerous dynamic.

In Trying To Look Strong, Trump Is Only Confirming What A Weak Position He Is In

Other stories that are worth noting this week are that the excuses Trump gave this time not to restart the bombing (other countries asked and the negotiations are going really well) are the exact same ones he has used now for almost two months. They are almost certainly making things worse as in his desire to project strength he is only underlining how weak his position really is. The final story is a quick one that just came out. We have some evidence of whom the US and Israel expected to play Delcy Rodriguez for Iran, and its a doozy.

Trump Is Twisting In The Wind

Trump really did try to convince others, and indeed maybe himself, that he was going to restart the bombing of Iran this week. The White House was spreading the story far and wide (many people at the security conference in Tallinn who have strong Washington connections said an attack was imminent). I also heard from someone else in Washington that it was going to happen that “there is nothing more dangerous than an old king”.

So this was a concerted White House effort that changed some people’s minds. I tried to pass on that news, with a little skepticism, in this tweet from Sunday May 17.

The timing was said to be right this time. Trump had finished his summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping and it was clear that the US blockade was not going to get the quick reaction that Trump had hoped. This was different than Trump just making empty threats on his version of twitter. As Trump himself stated boldly, the “Clock is Ticking” for another attack in Iran.

And then on Monday evening, having talked up the prospects of the attack, Trump tweeted out that military action would once again be delayed, giving the excuse that he had been asked by US allies in the region not to do this, part of his regular pattern of lies (see below).

The reality is that Trump got cold feet. He was trying to work up the courage/craziness to go back to direct military attacks and in the end he (once again) blinked.

I suppose it is a good thing that Trump has not lost all sense. The problem is, that his desire to restart military action and then his last minute backing off shows a few things that are very worrying for the USA. I would list them as:

The US Government does now understand that the blockade will take much longer to work than Trump originally claimed. As far as I know, no Iranian oil wells have exploded because of the blockade. Yes, the Iranian government will undoubtedly be faced by an economic problem, but that is not going to have them immediately bend the knee and Trump seems to get that.

The US Government seems to understand that restarting bombing will stand only a very small chance of achieving any of Trump’s strategic aims—especially his big one which is to get a concession on the nuclear question enough to say he got a better deal than Obama under the JCPOA. If Trump believed that there would be any reasonable chance to achieve anything by bombing, he would take that risk. Clearly the odds are judged to be not high.

The markets no longer react to the President’s claims of possible success. For once the oil markets took Trump’s claims for the BS that they are. The price of oil (here is Brent Crude) had a tiny fall on May 18 when Trump tweeted, but immediately rose back to the level it was before he spoke. The fall did not last long enough for insider traders to cash in.



There we have it. Trump threatened military action, blinked again, and we are exactly where we have been for 7 weeks, with now the administration’s ability to impact the markets having eroded. While the Iranian government is probably suffering economically, the Iranian military has had more time to regroup and reorganize, which means it could do more damage if the US eventually restarts action.

It is a mess.

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By Trying To Seem Strong, Trump Is Projecting Weakness

The Iranians and I hope most of the American people have figured out that when Trump threatens military action and backs down, that he must, for the sake of his own ego, say he backed down because either another nation begged him or that negotiations were going so well with Iran that a deal is just around the corner. It certainly is worth marvelling at how often Trump has lied about a deal being close. Here is only a partial list.

Trump’s other tactic, which he repeated two days ago is to claim that he did not return to bombing because of the pleas of other parties. Maybe the best example before May 18 was a few days earlier when, on May 15, Trump said he only agreed to the cease fire because the Pakistani government pleaded with him. The quote at the time was:

“We did the ceasefire as a request from another nation. I would have really benefited from it, but we did it as a favor to Pakistan. They are terrific people…”



The notable thing about the last back down was that Trump did both. Not only did he claim as above that he stopped military action because of other states pleading with him, he also said a deal with Iran is close, as there has been movement on the nuclear question. Speaking with reporters he said:

“There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I would be very happy.”

Of course that was a lie to. Not surprisingly, after his claim Monday that negotiations are going well, just a few hours ago Trump went back to threatening military action. Trump said Iran’s leaders were “begging” to strike an agreement with him but if they did not, he would deliver a “a big hit” in as little as two more days.

“Well, I mean, I’m saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time, because we can’t let them have a new nuclear weapon,”

The pattern of repeating the same claims/lies while nothing changes is almost certainly making things worse. The Iranians do not seem to be reacting to these statements at all, but clinging entirely to the same basic negotiating position that they have had since the ceasefire was announced. It is mystifying. Trump can no longer convince anyone that his claims are true, and yet he keeps making them. He is incentivizing the Iranians to call his bluff.

Madness.

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Iran’s Delcy Rodriguez Is Known And It Is A Doozy

Certain stories bring the loudest of mirthless chuckles and this was one. For those who are new readers, it has been apparent from the outset that what Trump was hoping to achieve in Iran was some re-run of his Venezuela operation. He was planning to depose/kill one dictator as he did to Nicolas Maduro, and put in his place a crony of the old regime who if anything has made the Venezuelan government more oppressive. That is the present Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez.

This is what I wrote when the bombing of Iran started on February 28, acknowledging that the Venezuela operation was what Trump was trying to repeat.

Have they identified and started collaborating with forces in Iran? Trump in his announcement called for Iranian forces to “lay down their weapons” but in exchange offered them “total immunity”. So clearly the administration is hoping that forces within Iran will go along with them. They were able to identify and work with forces in Venezuela when they went and seized Maduro, though this will be more challenging. Still, they should have had time to prepare something.

Well, according to this story published a few hours ago in The New York Times, Iran’s Delcy Rodriguez was supposed to be non other than the former, super hard-line Iranian President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Note, Ahmadinejad was responsible for an increased wave of executions when he first became President of Iran and ruled with extreme oppression. He is the perfect kind of dictator wannabe crony for Trump. One thing he is not is someone who would bring freedom to Iran.

Those who have been arguing that the USA wanted to help the Iranian people with this operation, should once again hang their heads in shame.

Not that they will.