Phillips’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Donner's avatar
Marc Donner
3h

Ahmadinejad? This is crazier than the wackiest fiction.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Phillips P. OBrien
Joe's avatar
Joe
3h

Crazy. All this plus inflation and a ton of other stuff but the R party still controlled by Trump. Look at KY and TX primaries. It boggles the mind. For me it’s almost not worth giving a thought to at this point. Wake me up when Kinzinger is POTUS

Reply
Share
3 replies by Phillips P. OBrien and others
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phillips P. OBrien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture