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Constantin's avatar
Constantin
Mar 11Edited

This war has brutally exposed the incompetence of this cabinet / president. This is their Katrina moment.

No plans for the straits of Hormuz, the return of Americans out of a combat zone, or how to effectively deal with literally thousands of shaheed drones, among many other issues.

With the usual gusto, the president and the sycophant circle around him resort to throwing incoherence at the wall to see what sticks. Other than putting trump on a pedestal like a golden calf, Republicans keep bending themselves into pretzels trying to explain the “strategy”.

This war was about making Iran a supplicant to DJT personally, just like Venezuela. That Iran is a very different place than Venezuela only now seems to dawn on US civilian leadership.

Closing the straits of Hormuz widens the impact of the war dramatically, whereas operations inside Venezuela mostly affected China, Cuba, and other takers for its heavy, sulfur-laden raw oil.

Bottom line, lots of hubris thanks to the ease with which Venezuela was bent to DJTs will. Enabled, by a very weak congress that won’t impose war powers limits on the president (among many other issues). I found this article by James Holland quite insightful.

https://james1940.substack.com/p/hubris-and-myopia

But - and this is the surest sign yet that things are not going to plan - the Epstein files keep getting attention no matter what the president is doing to distract Americans. Hopefully, the midterms elections will happen and will be allowed to fairly reflect the will of the people, not the autocratic ambitions of DJT.

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Andrew Pavelyev's avatar
Andrew Pavelyev
Mar 11

What was he thinking?! I mean, about oil. This is the most predictable thing. There's been talk for decades of Iran closing the Hormuz Strait. And it's not like Trump was entirely unfamiliar with the concept of obstruction of maritime traffic - he waged a special campaign against the Houthis.

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