Hi All,

I really hope I do not have to write many of these. I thought, in the spirit of my weekend updates on the Russo-Ukraine War, it would be useful once per week while the US/Israeli attack on Iran is ongoing, to assemble a few key stories to provide an outline of important developments and trends in the conflict. These are stories selected because I think they matter and address key subjects. They are far from exhaustive but I do hope you find them useful.

This week three things stand out. The first is possible splits between what the US and Israel are trying to do in this war, the second is how the US public is viewing the war, and lastly what evidence would be useful in determining how long this war goes on.

And I promise I will keep these updates free as well—I consider them a form of public service.

What Are The US And Israel Trying To Accomplish? (It May Be Different).

Discerning strategic goals has not been easy in this war. The US government has been laying out a constant smorgasbord of different goals for the war, from the maximalist to the minimalist. Trump has usually put forward the maximalist position a number of times, even saying that he wants to force an “unconditional surrender” by Iran. On the other hand, the US State Department has thrown out strategic goals that are so minimal that they make the decision to attack Iran seem preposterous.

Destroying the Iranian Navy and ability to launch and make missiles is a short term, useless strategic goal. It is worth noting that neither changing the regime or destroying Iran’s nuclear capability is in that list.

Now I do believe that Trump has one clear strategic goal in mind as I wrote in this piece on Monday. This war in his mind is all about a desire to put in place a new dictatorial/authoritarian Iranian leader from whom he can benefit.

It is worth while noting once again that during the last two days, while he has been all over the place on how long the war will last, playing a role in selecting a new Iranian leader has remained uppermost in his mind.

So we need to recognize now that Trump has no interest in “regime change” as classically defined. Indeed, he seems to want to keep an oppressive and dictatorial regime in place, and simply replace the leadership group to someone more amenable to his own interest. And seeing that this is his probable goal, you can see where he and Israel might be parting ways.

As I wrote in the beginning, in some ways air power has a cheat code to understand strategic intentions. You need to look at targeting, which I discussed in most detail in this piece on Iranian air power. By examining what actually is being attacked, you should get some idea of what the US and Israel are about.

Now we also need to be careful. There is no useful hard data that I have seen about what the US and Israel are attacking. We are told number of attacks (well into the thousands) and it is clear at what some of those attacks are aimed (the Iranian supreme leadership, the Iranian navy, etc) but we do not know the balance of attacks and all the target selection.

What we do know is that the Trump administration and Israel have disagreed about one target set, and that is definitely worth watching.

The US seems to be aiming to put pressure on the regime and destroy Iran’s military capabilities. It is going after military and regime enforcement targets. From reports we know of three targets that seem to have received priority. These are:

Command and Control: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Joint Headquarters and the IRGC Aerospace Forces Headquarters.

Air Defense and Missile Infrastructure: Integrated air defense systems, ballistic missile sites, and anti-ship missile sites across several areas, including Isfahan, Karaj, Kermanshah, Qum, and Tabriz.

Naval Assets: Iranian and IRGC Navy ships and submarines. This includes strikes on an Alvand-class frigate and a Jamaran-class corvette, as well as bombardments of military port facilities in Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, and Konarak.

These military/industrial attacks as priorities were reinforced by General Caine yesterday when talking to the press. He gave a different list of strategic priorities that Rubio or Trump, and it was directed at the ability of Iran to create and sustain military force.

Caine actually provided much more detail than this, and you can what he said read here (it is a transcript of his press conference yesterday with Hegseth). Here is just one short response about how he sees the priorities.

Third, we've — against our objectives, we've begun to target Iran's military and industrial complex, again focusing on centers of gravity to get upstream of the shooters out in the field in order to deny them the ability to continue to generate those one-way attack drones.

One thing that we miss, however, is that the US is not the sole actor here. If Trump is determined to get a leader that he wants, Israel seems to have greater ambitions, or to put it more bluntly, even more destructive to the Iranian government and state. Basically the Israelis are striking some targets that seem far more “expansive” than the US. In particular this includes Iranian energy infrastructure. Last weekend a number of such Israeli attacks were recorded including fuel distribution and storage centers in and around the Iranian capital of Tehran. Here are some of the targets that I can find.

Tehran Refinery: A major production and refining hub located south of the capital.

Shahran Oil Depot: A distribution center in western Tehran.

The Aghdasieh Oil Warehouse: A large storage facility in the northeast.

And there were undoubtedly more.

These strikes caused massive fires and a thick blanket of toxic, black smoke that covered Tehran.

The Israeli Defense Force did state that these attacks were aimed at military infrastructure. What is worth noting, however, is that the US Government immediately distanced itself from the Israeli operation. A new story just appeared in the Wall Street Journal in which White House sources laid out their concerns. Here is a brief excerpt.

The difference is important. Trump wants to have Iranians he can work with without actually blowing up the whole system. The Israelis seem more interested in deconstructing the Iranian regime and weakening Iran materially. In some ways these goals are completely opposed and seeing how these difference evolve are worth watching.

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US Public Opinion And War, Partisanship Is All

Long-time readers of this Substack will know that I write regularly about US public opinion and war. It is a subject I have researched and published about numerous times in my academic career. Here, if you are interested, is one of my earlier pieces from almost exactly a year ago.

So far the US decision to resort to military force is an anomaly on one hand but also confirms a decisive change in how the US public views a war. The anomaly is clear; this is arguably the least popular decision for war in modern US history. We now have a number of polls which discuss how the attack is perceived, and there has been no rally around the flag effect at all. Support averages out at around 40%, a shockingly small figure. The New York Times put together this helpful chart showing just how unpopular this war it at the start by aggregating a number of different polls.

The second finding is even clearer. Party identity now rules when it comes to war. This subject has shown a fascinating evolution over the previous few decades and now we have decisive evidence that when it comes to American public opinion and war, partisan identification is by far the most important factor.

A very quick primer, there is strong evidence that up until recently the most important factor governing US public opinion and war was whether a war was seen as winnable. There was much greater bipartisan support (or opposition) to war depending on the winnability perception. Now, however, bipartisan support for wars has all but ended, and what we see is that the dominant issue is the President’s partisan identification. In a nutshell, Republicans support Republican president’s on war and Democrats support Democratic presidents.

What we have seen is that practically all of Trump’s support for the attacks has come from Republicans. Quinnipiac Polls, a usually reliable pollster and one that found support overall for Trump’s Iran policy at the mid-range 40% mark, had a massive partisan split on the subject. 85% of Republicans support Trump on this and 92% of Democrats oppose.

What this means is that foreign policy now is basically a partisan issue even including when the country goes to war. That is a notable (and depressing) change. It also reveals a basic truth; there is no such thing as MAGA. There really is only Trump and all MAGA is, is a group of Trump supporters that will support practically any policy that he puts forward. Indeed MAGA identified Republicans, who were the ones who supposedly were most against new wars and international involvement, moved massively in favor immediately after Trump announced the bombing.

So Trump has his base in line, that is for sure. If this were near the start of his term and the midterms were not looming, this means he would have great latitude to keep the campaign going for a while. However in this case the rock-solid base can only go so far. If 67% of independents continue to oppose the operation, as the Quinnipiac poll found, that will be a harbinger that this will need to end sooner rather than later.

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How Long Will This Go On? One Issue Matters Most

The threats by the Trump administration that this will be a long war are, imho, not particularly convincing. This war was launched for Trump to get an easy win and put in place a compliant dictator/authoritarian, very much along the Venezuela model. While Trump never was anti-war as he pretended to his MAGA faithful, he will not want a long war for the sake of politics and economics.

The longer the war goes on the greater a negative impact it should have on Republican prospects in the 2026 midterm elections. Remember, these midterms are the great focus of Trump now, much more so than Iran. If you pay attention to his twitter feed, you will see daily attempts to try and push Congress to limit the franchise through what he is calling the “Save America” Act. Every day you will him obsessively come back to this—in short or long tweets. This was the most recent.

He is far more obsessed with this than Iran. It is as pathological as his hatred of President Zelensky.

So to understand when this war might end, we need to look mostly at US politics as seen through the Trump administration eyes. They are not worried about their base, but they are terrified about oil prices. Indeed yesterday this reached a fever pitch.

Most obviously, Trump started making apocalyptic threats against the Iranian regime’s plans to close the Straits of Hormuz. Here were two tweets of his about it on March 10—real fire and brimstone stuff. Indeed, one might say he was threatening to commit one of the greatest war crimes in history if Iran stops the oil flowing (see underline).

A long period of no oil flowing out of the of the Gulf (say 20% of world export total) would lead prices to skyrocket. What we have seen so far is what happens when even the prospect of this happening for a while happens. When Trump started the campaign the price of crude oil skyrocketed.

This caused Trump to backtrack publicly and say the air campaign was almost over. The markets seemed to take him at his word for a day and the price retreated. However it started creeping up again at the end of yesterday. Now oil is approximately 50% more expensive than when the bombing started and if Iran can shut the flow through the Gulf or the markets decide this will be a long war, that would go much higher.

And that is a disaster for the Republicans in 2026.

Look, the US controls the duration of this campaign. Israel will almost certainly stop if Trump orders Netanyahu to do so. And if oil goes up, the odds of a quick end to the war do too.