Thank you Rajan Menon, Pamela Frazier, Iulia Huiu, Stephen Schiff, Barbara Shields, and many others for tuning into my live video with Fabian Hoffmann! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Live with Phillips P. OBrien and Fabian Hoffmann
A recording from Phillips P. OBrien's live video
Phillips’s Newsletter Podcast
Hi All, Here is the podcast section for my non Ukraine-Russia War Talk Podcasts and Video Chats. These will focus more on politics and war more widely, with a heavy slant on the US and Europe, and war and peace.Hi All, Here is the podcast section for my non Ukraine-Russia War Talk Podcasts and Video Chats. These will focus more on politics and war more widely, with a heavy slant on the US and Europe, and war and peace.
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