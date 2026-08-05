Phillips’s Newsletter

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Live with Phillips P. OBrien and Fabian Hoffmann

A recording from Phillips P. OBrien's live video
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Fabian Hoffmann's avatar
Phillips P. OBrien and Fabian Hoffmann

Thank you Rajan Menon, Pamela Frazier, Iulia Huiu, Stephen Schiff, Barbara Shields, and many others for tuning into my live video with Fabian Hoffmann! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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