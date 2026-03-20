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Live with Phillips P. OBrien
A recording from Phillips P. OBrien's live video
Mar 20, 2026
Phillips’s Newsletter Podcast
Hi All, Here is the podcast section for my non Ukraine-Russia War Talk Podcasts and Video Chats. These will focus more on politics and war more widely, with a heavy slant on the US and Europe, and war and peace.Hi All, Here is the podcast section for my non Ukraine-Russia War Talk Podcasts and Video Chats. These will focus more on politics and war more widely, with a heavy slant on the US and Europe, and war and peace.
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