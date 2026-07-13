Phillips’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Fowler's avatar
Jonathan Fowler
7h

Graham was one of the more revolting specimens we have of why converts make for the most dangerous propagandists. Gabriel Lenz’s work on elite cues suggests that when leaders flip, a lot of their supporters update with them instead of treating the flip as a betrayal. So when the man that appropriately called 47 "a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot" later converted to the cult... it was a tribal signal that was devastating for democracy. It's hard to come up with a recent death, aside from the (for-all-intents-and-purposes) late Mitch McConnell, that gives us a better moment to reflect on the repugnance of these sycophants. This is no time for politeness. Good fucking riddance.

Reply
Share
13 replies by Phillips P. OBrien and others
Michael's avatar
Michael
7h

Yes, the Washington consensus is never to point out the kinds of hypocrisy that people like Graham embodied. It is considered rude, out of bounds, not the thing. And he really embodied hypocrisy in the contradictions in his personal life versus his votes (Those who know, know, and everyone should know.) I have no problems at all speaking ill of the recently dead, as you can see. Thanks for once again declining to go along with the consensus.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Phillips P. OBrien and others
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phillips P. OBrien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture