Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina died yesterday. Initial reports are that he expired from an aortic dissection, which makes sense considering his age and family history. I never met or interacted with him in any way and I have no opinion of him as a person. I do not believe it worthwhile to speak ill of the recently deceased. If you want to read a heartfelt and measured set of reflections about him, please take a look at this piece written by Adam Kinzinger yesterday. I recommend it strongly.

Something that needs reflection, however, are Graham’s positions on Donald Trump and Ukraine. He was a supporter, it was said, of both, and that was how many were remembering him yesterday. As a historian, I think we should actually look at what he said and did on these issues and dispense with assumptions. As such, I have put together this piece relying entirely on his quotes (all in bold and italics) over the last few years and with no adjectives from me that color the argument. My hope is that you see Graham speaking Graham’s position without editorializing.

Graham And Trump

In January 2021, when there was the storming of Capitol Hill by Trump supporters, just before the inauguration of Joseph Biden, Graham decried what happened and claimed that he was done with Trump and the MAGA movement.

“Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he's been a consequential president... All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough…It is over... I prayed Joe Biden would lose. He won. He's the legitimate president of the United States. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and vice president of the United States on January 20th.”

However, when Trump continued his control of the Republican Party, Graham reverted to supporting him. In June 2026, when Graham received the GOP nomination to run for another term, he equated Trump to God. Here was what he said:

“I want to thank the big guy, God, Trump comes later. Mr. President, you’re not far behind God, but we’re going to start with him…”

“I want to start with President Donald J. Trump. I just talked to him, so I know he’s watching. Mr. President, when you endorsed me early on, it changed everything. You’re the gold standard in the Republican world, the most consequential endorsement, I think, in the history of politics. And when you spoke, the people of South Carolina listened. And President Trump, I’m coming back to the Senate in ‘27. I’m going to win in November, and I’ll help you change this world and change this country,”

Graham’s support for Trump translated to his stance on US-European relations. He swore at Europeans for not agreeing to hand over Greenland to Trump, as the US president wanted. In February 2026, Graham referred to Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, as a “little lady” and swore at her to pressure her to hand over Greenland to the USA. Graham referred to Trump as “the most powerful man in the world” (this is a paraphrase, not a quote) and also added:

“Who gives a shit who owns Greenland? I don't.”

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Graham, Trump, Ukraine and the 2024 Election

When it came specifically to Ukraine, what Graham did in 2024 was support Trump in two ways. One was that Graham changed his policy position on Ukraine to support Trump’s and the other was to portray Trump as a backer of Ukraine. Here is a Washington Post story on his adjustment.

An example of Graham changing position was that he previously supported military aid for Ukraine (he had criticized President Biden for not giving more), but when Trump said he wanted to end all aid to Ukraine and transfer that to loans which Ukraine would have to pay back, Graham changed with him.

When it came to spreading the idea that Trump was a supporter of Ukraine, Graham argued that Trump giving Ukraine aid earlier meant that he was a Kyiv backer.

Here are four examples of Graham quotes from three news outlets.

February 12, 2024 — Axios

Backing Trump’s demand that aid to Ukraine be structured as a loan rather than a grant (in other words putting Ukraine into debt), Graham said: “President Trump is right to insist that we think outside the box... A loan on friendly terms allows America, who is deeply in debt, a chance to get our money back and changes the paradigm of how we help others.”

February 18, 2024—CBS “Face the Nation” Graham supported Trump’s plan to put Ukraine in debt as opposed to giving it aid because it was a “blow” to Russia. The exact wording was that it: “would be welcome relief to the Ukraine, it’d be a blow to Putin.”

April 2024 — Newsweek Summary Of Fox News

Graham said Ukraine aid in early 2024 “would not have passed without President Trump... And President Trump has created a loan component to this package that gives us leverage down the road.”

June 9, 2024 — CBS “Face the Nation”

Defending Trump against comments that the latter supported Putin, Graham argued that: “What did Trump do to get the weapons flowing? He created a loan system.” And Graham went on to say, once again, that putting Ukraine in debt as opposed to giving it aid, would be bad for Russia. The exact wording was that it "would be welcome relief to the Ukraine, it'd be a blow to Putin."

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Graham, Trump And The End Of US Aid For Ukraine

President Trump ended all US military aid (as opposed to sales) to Ukraine once he became president in 2025. I can find no criticism of Trump by Graham for doing this—but please correct me on this if you can.

Graham, Trump and the Oval Office Attacks On Zelensky

On February 28, 2025, Trump and Vice President JD Vance attacked Ukraine’s President Zelensky in the Oval Office, for not doing what the US wanted. It was at this meeting that it was said Ukraine had “no cards” in its war with Russia. Graham spoke a number of times afterwards and all to support Trump and Vance and attack Zelensky.

February 28, 2025 — RealClearPolitics

Speaking to reporters outside the West Wing immediately after the meeting, and asked his opinion of Trump’s conduct, Graham said: “I have never been more proud of the president.”

February 28, 2025 — Matzav

Extending the praise to the vice president, whose intervention had escalated the confrontation, Graham said: “I was very proud of JD Vance standing up for our country.”

February 28, 2025 — PBS

Placing the blame for the meeting’s collapse on Zelensky rather than on Trump or Vance, Graham said: “What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful” — adding that he didn’t know if the US could ever do business with Zelensky again.

February 28, 2025 — Fox News

Asked whether Zelensky should step aside after the Oval Office meeting, Graham supported the idea, saying: “He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with”.

February 28, 2025 — ABC News

Criticizing Zelensky’s manner in the meeting itself, Graham said: “the way he confronted the president was just over the top.”

Note. Graham repeated these attacks for weeks afterwards. On March 9, speaking on Fox News, Graham said:

"You know Zelensky blew it in the White House.

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Graham And Trump’s Support For A Graham-Blumenthal Vote

Graham and Senator Richard Blumenthal had authored a sanctions bill against Russia, which had the support of approximately 80 Senators. Trump in the end refused to allow the Senate to have a vote on the bill. Graham, however, stated on a number of occasions that Trump was either supportive of the bill or would allow the bill to have a vote. Here are 5 such examples from 2025.

June 29, 2025 — Kyiv Independent (reporting an ABC News interview)

After a round of golf with Trump on June 28, Graham announced the first breakthrough, saying voting would begin after the July congressional break: “For the first time yesterday the president told me... he says, ‘it’s time to move your bill.’” Graham described this as a “big breakthrough”.

July 8, 2025 — Responsible Statecraft

Back from a Congressional recess, Graham told reporters the bill was advancing with Trump’s support after months of stalling: Trump “told me it’s time to move so we’re going to move.”

July 9, 2025 — CNN

Graham set a concrete deadline, with Senate Majority Leader Thune saying the Senate could take the bill up that month. Graham said “My goal is to get to the president’s desk before the August break” — adding that he’d talked to the president the previous week and Trump thought the bill would be helpful.

July 13, 2025 — CBS “Face the Nation”

Graham and Blumenthal appeared together, with Graham calling the bill a “sledgehammer” against Russia and saying Trump might support it. The bill then stalled through the autumn with The Hill later reporting this was down to a lack of support from Trump.

Mid-November 2025 — Ukrainska Pravda via Yahoo

Graham said Trump had “blessed” Congress to pass the long-stalled bill.

January 7, 2026 — Graham’s official press release

After a White House meeting Graham said of Trump: “he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill” — with Graham adding, per Bloomberg: “I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week.”

No vote on the sanctions bill has ever happened and I can find no examples of Graham criticizing Trump for preventing a vote.

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Graham: Miscellaneous Quotes Of Trump About To Support Ukraine

Throughout the last year and a half, Graham made comments that Trump was about to approve arms aid to Ukraine or put pressure on Putin. Here are some:

February 28, 2025 — RealClearPolitics

Even while blaming Zelensky for the Oval Office collapse, Graham framed Trump’s minerals deal as the foundation of a US commitment to Ukraine — “a $500 billion, half trillion, dollar deal that President Trump is proud of”.

July 13, 2025 — CBS “Face the Nation”

In July 2025, Graham stated that the US president was about to change policy towards Russia, saying: “For six months, President Trump tried to entice Putin to the table.” Graham also said in the same interview: “One of the biggest miscalculations Putin has made is to play Trump.”

July 13, 2025 — Washington Examiner

In the same appearance, Graham said US weapons were about to start “flowing” to Ukraine. The exact wording was: “you will see weapons flowing at a record level”,

July 13, 2025 — United24 Media

Concluding the same round of interviews: “A turning point regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is coming.”

Note: Not long after this July interview, Trump invited Putin to the USA for the Anchorage Summit and those two coordinated policy from that point onwards.

Conclusion—With Some Adjectives.

In summation, using Graham’s own words, the following points seem clear, at least to me.

Graham supported Trump always and consistently, no matter what the President said or did. Indeed, Graham’s support for Trump became louder more recently. Graham never criticized Trump for cutting off all US military aid for Ukraine, indeed he said changing aid to loans was a good thing. Graham never criticized Trump for blocking a vote on Graham-Blumenthal but regularly stated that the President would support a vote, claims that seem to have had no validity. If Graham was ever forced to choose between Ukraine and Trump, he always supported Trump, to the point that he stated Zelensky should resign after being ambushed by Trump and Vance in the Oval Office in February 2025. Graham regularly made it seem to the public, both before and after the 2024 election, that Trump was more pro-Ukraine than the President really was. Graham never used his powerful position in the Senate to do anything Trump did not want to get aid to Ukraine.

If you believe these are the actions of a “friend” of Ukraine, so be it.