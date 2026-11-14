Hi All,

A piece on the structure of US foreign policymaking and why the Democrats should take advantage of Congress’ greatest power—the ability to appropriate money to limit the power and spending of the Trump administration. The Democrats should cross this appropriations Rubicon, which I know is making some people nervous, because it is vital not only for US security right now, but also for a secure and prosperous country in the future.

One of the most flawed takes on the US Constitution is that Congress was to be a bit player when it came to national security and foreign policy. It is simply not true. While the Constitution did make the President the Commander in Chief of US armed forces and the person responsible for directing US foreign policy, Congress was given what was thought to be significant power in determining questions of national defense and foreign relations.

This was twofold. First, Congress was given the power to declare war and arguably even determine some of the laws of war for the USA (the point regarding captures on land and water). Here is the specific wording of the clause on this.