Hi All,

Note: This piece started as a section of the weekend update about Laura Loomer’s visit to Ukraine. However, it grew and became a separate and I believe important point that needs to be made in a standalone article. This is it, and I will make it free to everyone. For paying subscribers, as recompense, I will make this midweek update just for you, and will include a section on how the US-Iran War might end, based on the reasoning from last Friday’s piece. I hope that is OK.

So it turns out that Laura Loomer is now a good thing. Yep, she is. Loomer went to Ukraine, said how bad Russia was, how she had been misled by Russian propaganda, and how she now supported Ukraine. She is finally on the side of the angels. At least this is what we are being told.

Actually, I can think of nothing more destructive. The praise people are putting on Loomer, and the publicity she is garnering from it, is a disaster. Let me explain:

Loomer is a racist, conspiracy-spreading, anti-democrat who worships Trump.

While Loomer was in Ukraine, preaching about now seeing the light, she also revealed (once again) where her true and deep devotions have and always will lie. She remains a racist, conspiratorial and destructive Trumpist, calling for disenfranchisement of people she does not like, gross discrimination, and the prosecution and imprisonment of enemies. Indeed, she continued espousing all of these stances the entire time she was in Ukraine. Her ignorance and hatred were so intense, she also insulted Ukraine’s Muslim population as she was getting ready to leave.

There are hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian Muslims still living in Crimea who are suffering greatly for their loyalty to Ukraine, and at the same time many who also now live in Kyiv—it is just that Loomer was too hate-filled to see that.

Nor was this one outburst an outlier. A few days earlier (while she was on her way to Ukraine), she called for Muslims to be banned from holding any office in the USA.

Loomer’s racism is deeply embedded in a hate-filled, conspiratorial, error-strewn view of the world, which she constantly broadcasts. She is, for instance, one of the greatest supporters of the dangerous and destructive myth that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and regularly calls for people to be arrested and imprisoned for taking part in that non-existent conspiracy. This was her reaction after Trump gave his speech a week ago that claimed, without evidence, that the 2020 election had been stolen. I have put a highlight box around her calls to arrest people.

Again, this is no odd exception. A month before the above claim, she actually called for the specific arrest of Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, who supposedly played a role in stealing the 2020 election from Trump. In another claim, it was not Facebook, but Microsoft that supposedly worked with the Chinese in pursuit of this non-existent conspiracy.

And she does not want to just arrest Trump’s supposed enemies. She wants to weaken the USA in pursuit of her conspiracies. She has called on Trump to further gut the US intelligence agencies because of them. She used the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump to spread another lie that this led to an explosion of illegal immigration.

Moreover, in Ukraine, while she was supposedly having this Damascene moment, she was still airing conspiracies, some of which are deeply harmful to Ukraine. In her televised conversation with Zelensky, she asked him about the Russian propaganda claim that he and President Macron of France had snorted cocaine together. Indeed, she spent much of her time in that interview (which I believe Zelensky will live to regret) trying to get the Ukrainian president to state that Trump was the greatest president in US history. Here is a transcript of their exchange, which reveals her sycophancy to Trump and the dilemma Zelensky faced in meeting her.

LAURA LOOMER: I mean, I think President Trump. Who do you think is a better president, Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: Had great results, 70-70. The best president is, first of all, the president for your country.

LAURA LOOMER: I—

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: Donald Trump for today.

LAURA LOOMER: Donald Trump, you believe he’s the best president?

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: The best president of the United States?

LAURA LOOMER: Yeah.

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: Now history will answer, because I think that Lincoln.

LAURA LOOMER: Yeah, he freed the slaves. But after Lincoln, who do you think is the best?

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: Ah, you, I know a lot.

LAURA LOOMER: President Trump is going to watch this interview.

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: No, Trump is good. He gave you a MAGA hat.

I could go on and on, but hopefully you get the point by now. Loomer is not the kind of friend Ukraine needs or should have. The price of her support is publicizing everything that is destructive in US and European politics and society today.

Her most recent tweet was how Tommy Robinson, whom Loomer has long praised as a “hero” needs now to go to Ukraine. Huzzah!

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It Is All One Fight

Loomer, Robinson, Trump (plus Viktor Orban, Robert Fico, Nigel Farage, Tucker Carlson) etc., are all together in one thing—even if they disagree over an occasional issue. They are trying to destroy civil society in the USA and Europe and replace it with some authoritarian, anti-liberal, discriminatory state, which uses state power to harass and imprison its enemies and denies citizens their rights.

They Might Disagree On Ukraine—But Fundamentally They Want The Same Things

These similarities far outweigh any differences that they have on a specific issue. And that is the point that needs to be understood. Praising one small element of one of their positions provides validation, or at least normalization, to the rest of their plans. Loomer now can broadcast herself far and wide as a friend of Ukraine, and that means people will praise her, spread her presence (which is the key thing and means that they are actually helping spread her messages and gain followers in other areas), and increase her popularity.

It is, actually, how Trump operates and why he has been able to normalize many of his terrible policies. Every once in a while, for tactical purposes, he will take a position (maybe he will help Ukraine, maybe he will have a health-care bill, maybe he will reduce US wars) that appeals to different crowds and different outlooks. They gain him praise, or at least hope, in unlikely quarters, and this is of huge advantage to him.

To remind you, here are just some examples of Trump saying pro-Ukraine/anti-Russian things between January and October 2025.

12–15 Oct 2025 Maybe the most outrageous lie; Trump claimed “If this war doesn’t get settled, I may send Tomahawks” to Ukraine.

Every time Trump made one of his verbal pivots, it very effectively gave him time and breathing space. It lessened the pressure that he actually help Ukraine, and allowed Putin flexibility to escalate and expand the war, etc. And here we are, more than a year and a half into Trump’s second term: all US aid to Ukraine has been stopped, Ukraine is basically running out of Patriots, Russia is selling whatever oil it can ship, and Ukraine has no effective defense from Russian ballistic missiles.

So, stop trying to find the one good thing that somehow validates the positions of the Trumps, Loomers, et al. That is what they want and it serves their interests. Ultimately what they want is fundamentally wrong and destructive.

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It Is Also Bound To Fail

This is the key point to wrap this up. All these attempts to find good in Loomer’s conversion to a Ukraine backer seem based on the idea that she might somehow talk Trump into changing his mind on Ukraine; as if she can unlock the humanitarian, democracy-loving side of his nature and let Trump float effortlessly into the Ukraine camp while providing masses of weapons to the Ukrainian military.

What we have seen over the last 18 months (actually 80 years) is that this is nonsense. Trump is entirely self-interested and only adjusts because he understands it is in his interest to adjust. For instance, his recent rhetorical changes on Ukraine are not some change in outlook; they came about because he finally understood that Ukraine is doing much better militarily than he expected and that Russia is struggling. In other words, he finally understood that Ukraine has cards, and he does not want to be left with no influence or options over Ukraine as Russia continues to strategically falter on the battlefield.

Even then, we need to be very careful not to overrate this change. Maybe there will be a vote on Graham-Blumenthal this week, but maybe not. And even if the bill passes Congress (who knows what happens in the House), Trump is under no obligation to bring in the sanctions. He can do what he wants. The passage of the bill without Trump choosing to actually bring in the sanctions is just a further delaying tactic.

This issue of the sanctions bill is a particularly pernicious example of where Loomer deceives people. Trump made a public suggestion that Iran be added to the bill (as if he needs a bill to sanction Iran or Russia). It was actually a suggestion to muddy the waters and slow the process down. Loomer, however, put it forward as a sign that Trump was more committed to helping Ukraine and hurting Russia—which is nonsensical.

How many times do we need the Mark Ruttes of this world embarrassing themselves by trying to appeal to Trump before we realize that this is a strategy that is bound to fail. Europe has gained more by disregarding the USA and helping Ukraine fight its war than it ever gained by flattering, praising or trying to appeal to Trump’s supposed better nature.

Conclusion

A rather personal note here. I believe there are not a host of disconnected, smaller struggles these days, but that there is one fundamental divide—and that is the same divide in Ukraine, the USA, Europe, etc. That is the struggle between those who still believe in a democratic system, civil liberties, the rule of law, curbing the power of the state to abuse and kill, and curbing the powers of massive amounts of capital to control that state.

When the USA was at its best, it was because it stood for such beliefs and put its money where its mouth was in the struggle. While it did not always succeed, or always live up to its ideals—it did at times try. When it did actually live up to its ideas, it made a difference.

The world will be a much darker place if Ukraine wins and the US devolves into a state of permanent Trumpist self-loathing and international isolation. Likewise, the world will be far bleaker if the USA regains its senses, but in the meantime Ukraine is abandoned and severely damaged by Russia. In the end, the struggle in Ukraine and the USA is one combined fight with lots of separate battles.

Laura Loomer knows which side she fundamentally stands on. Do you?