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G. Retriever's avatar
G. Retriever
21m

I'm far from celebrating Loomer's about-face (see what I did there?), but it still speaks volumes about the declining ROI on the Putinist grift and THAT's something I can be happy about.

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1 reply by Phillips P. OBrien
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
15m

Please keep the midweek update free for all to read. In crisis times, we need a free flow of reliable information.

Phil, this is very important to me, as a paying customer for over two years.

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