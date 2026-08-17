Hello All

Well, I have a piece written on US and Ukrainian visions of airpower, and through that an analysis of the Ukrainian campaign on the Russian company Wildberries, but that now must wait until later in the week. The developments over the weekend about how (and even if) the US can exert military power in the Western Pacific have opened up the question of whether the American Age in this most vital of areas is now over—with no chance of resuscitation. This actually comes not long after this piece on the end of the American Age in the Middle East—or at least the Persian Gulf.

US power in the western Pacific has rested on three main pillars for the last 80+ years: US military might, US allies, underpinned by US economic power.