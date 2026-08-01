Hi All,

Just a quick note on the piece on how the Russo-Ukraine War might end. That is almost done; however I am waiting to see if we hear definitely about the Ukrainian request for Starlink access over Russia. If it happens, it could make a significant difference to what happens in the next few months, so it is worth waiting a few days to let the dust settle.

Note: I am overwhelmingly convinced this will not happen, the reasons for which I will outline tomorrow in the weekend update.

If the end of the Russo-Ukraine War is more up in the air, I think we are witnessing the death throes of Donald Trump’s war of choice against Iran (which I really think historians should call “Trump’s War”). Unless he really plans to blow through the November elections still waging the most unpopular war in US history, the end will have to happen in the next few weeks or months. The elections are 94 days away as I write.

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Is China Going In For The Kill?

Another reason we might be seeing the death throes of this ludicrous war is that the Chinese, if reports are to be believed, might be going in for the kill. They certainly seem to understand the weakness of the US, the sad state of the US military under Trump, and the (regrettable) resilience of the Iranian state. The upshot is that to a large degree they hold America’s military fate in their hands, and they seem to be about to use that terrible leverage.