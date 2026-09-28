Hi All,

Sorry it has taken so long to get to this follow-up piece on how the Russo-Ukraine war might end. The first piece was written two months ago, and outlined a few considerations one might take into account when assessing this question.

In particular, people need to focus on the political and even personal considerations of the leadership in Russia and Ukraine. Sometimes scholars, as the first piece outlines, do not pay enough attention to the individuals who will be in control of the decision-making process—favoring a discussion of more impersonal bureaucracies or larger political forces. However, in the end wars are ended (or ceasefires are agreed) because both political leaderships simultaneously believe that such a cessation is in their interests instead of fighting.

Note—in extreme cases one side can replace the other’s political leadership; however in this case I do not believe this will happen. Russia is not going to conquer Ukraine and Ukraine is not going to conquer Russia—so neither side is likely to impose a political leadership on the other to do its bidding. The one wild card in this, which I think is very unlikely, is that Ukraine agrees to an election before a formal ceasefire is agreed, and the election is corrupted by Putin/Trump. This is one reason the latter are always trying to force a vote on Ukraine.

So the below ideas/scenarios are based on what the political leaderships of Russia and Ukraine might agree to, depending on how the war develops militarily. A few things to note—I am not an expert on Russian politics, so I would take everything I say about Russia with a massive grain of salt. Moving on from this, I will base much of what I say on discussions with political or intelligence people whose identities I cannot reveal. Sorry for that.

Also, I am not going to use the word “peace” in this article. What I think we need to start with is reaching a ceasefire, where combat operations stop and negotiations continue. This alone is going to be tricky enough—trying to describe the shape of a long-term “peace” is a fool’s errand.

So let’s go.

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Russian Political Considerations