This is a thought piece on geopolitical shocks—which is something that interests me. It is more speculative than many other pieces I write but I think it does say something important and thus I hope you will find it worthwhile.

Hi All,

In my midweek update I wrote about what seems to me a certain excessive optimism in the Oil market. This was because even though the basic strategic situation between the US and Iran has at best remained unchanged for weeks (and arguably become worse), the market was manifesting a marked tendency to take any assurance Trump gave as an excuse to opt for lower prices. At the same time, the markets tended to disregard some pretty strong evidence that we could be about to witness a serious economic shock.

Interestingly after I sent that out I was contacted by a few people with knowledge of the oil markets who said that they were surprised by the price movements and that people who know the market best were actually the most cautious.

It is worth contemplating this. There is now a double blockade on shipment coming in and out of the Strait of Hormuz. Both the USA and Iran are stopping shipping, the US ships from Iranian ports and Iran potentially from all other ports. This means we are witnessing an actual decline in shipping—one that can get only worse.

Here are some data points.

Between February 28 and April 12, 279 ships passed safely through the Strait of Hormuz, for an average rate of 6.5 ships per day.

Between April 13 and April 21 this number dropped by approximately 40%, to 4.5 ships per day.

So as the double blockade was being put into action, we were already witnessing a rather worrying decline in shipping. This is concrete data showing this incredibly vital waterway is seeing less traffic, which means less oil for the world, less helium, less nitrogen. Indeed, the economic value that can be taken off the board is greater than people realize. It involves:

Oil: Approximately 25% of globally traded oil. The strait is the primary export route for oil-producing nations in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iran.

Helium: Approximately 30% to 38% of the global supply. Qatar is the world’s second-largest producer of helium. Because helium must be exported by sea, the entirety of Qatar’s export volume relies on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Nitrogen (Fertilizers): The Persian Gulf is a major production hub for nitrogen-based fertilizers, which are highly dependent on the region’s natural gas resources. Urea: Approximately 30% to 36% of global urea exports (the most widely used nitrogen fertilizer) originate in the Gulf and transit the strait. Ammonia: Approximately 23% to 29% of global seaborne anhydrous ammonia exports pass through this route.



All of this presents massive risks to the world economy.