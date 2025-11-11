Fictional Intelligence: Imagining the Future of (Nuclear) War
In a new Europe Dispatch, Minna Ålander writes about FICINT and what movies tell us about the present and the future. And how Trump is encouraging nuclear proliferation.
Hello Everyone,
It’s been a while since the last Europe Dispatch due to the annual classic – a completely impossible amount of deadlines for longer pieces of writing (combined with the conference season) that I have once again agreed to submit in October and November. I’m currently about half way through, phew. I’ve enjoyed the writing though, which is a…