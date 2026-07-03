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Tom Mason's avatar
Tom Mason
10h

Don’t think America will ever be what it once was. Trumpism has destroyed it.

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Bjorn Ivarsson's avatar
Bjorn Ivarsson
10h

This is related to the rise of polarizing media and news as entertainment?

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